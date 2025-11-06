Burkhan World to invest Rs 1,500 cr in Karnataka for AI server manufacturing: Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) The Burkhan World Investment Group announced plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore in Karnataka for the production of advanced AI-powered servers, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said on Thursday.

The company, headquartered in Miami, USA, has sought 10-15 acres of land near Devanahalli, which will be allotted, the minister said.

The investment is expected to generate significant employment opportunities in the manufacturing sector, Patil added.

Patil held detailed discussions on the proposed investment and related matters with Shafi Khan, CEO of The Ghazi Group (TGG)—a subsidiary of Burkhan World—and his team at Vidhana Soudha.

"The servers proposed to be manufactured by Burkhan are in high demand globally, particularly for data centres, and the company also plans to export them to several countries," the minister was quoted as saying in a release from his office.

He assured the government’s full cooperation for the project and directed the principal secretary to convene a meeting of officials to discuss matters related to subsidies and other incentives.

The minister further said that the Burkhan Group intends to set up facilities for the production of advanced CPUs, GPUs, and AI-ready network switches in Karnataka.

For this purpose, the company plans to collaborate with its global technology partners—Gigabyte and Cera Network. "The state government will extend its full support to this initiative," Patil added.

He noted that the investment by Burkhan Group would strengthen Karnataka’s ecosystem for semiconductors, AI hardware, and advanced electronics.

The company also plans to collaborate with Resolute Group and Quad-Gen in its manufacturing process. "This initiative will promote local R&D, technology transfer, and partnerships with educational institutions and industries across the state," the minister said.

Patil added that Burkhan World will establish Bengaluru as its Centre of Excellence for operations serving India and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

The company also plans to launch special skill development programmes across Karnataka.

Overall, the company is exploring opportunities for partnership with the state government in the large industries, IT-BT, and ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sectors, he said. PTI KSU SSK