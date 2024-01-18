Burnout, cost-of-living crisis, mental health concerns top risks to organisational wellbeing: Study

New Delhi: The prolonged exposure to crises, economic uncertainties and climate anxieties is creating a sustained strain on individuals as burnout, the cost-of-living crisis and mental health concerns have emerged as top risks to organisational wellbeing this year, says a report.

Advertisment

According to the International SOS Risk Outlook 2024 data, there is a direct link between employee wellbeing and organisational success.

"Concerns regarding crisis fatigue and burnout among the global workforce are also prompting organisations to re-evaluate their mental health support strategies and to prioritise proactive mental health support for employees," it said.

Burnout rates among the global workforce have nearly doubled in just two years, soaring from 11-18 per cent to 20-40 per cent, with many reporting burnout levels as high as 50 per cent.

Advertisment

Globally, 80 per cent of surveyed global senior risk professionals identify employee burnout as the top threat to their organisation and workforce. Notably, this concern is most pronounced across the Middle East (93 per cent), Oceania (88 per cent), Africa (84 per cent) and Americas (84 per cent), which are exceeding the global average.

"Heightened geopolitical uncertainties and ongoing global crises are also amplifying employee anxieties and creating a complex landscape for businesses navigating workforce wellbeing and productivity," Rodrigo Rodriguez-Fernandez, Global Health Advisor at International SOS, said.

"Employee demands for strengthened mental health and wellbeing support within the workplace had been steadily increasing even before the recent succession of crises. Blue Monday offers a timely opportunity for organisations to assess and strengthen workplace mental health initiatives," he added.

The study further noted that organisations should implement proactive strategies to prevent burnout and combat crisis fatigue in the workplace like creating an emotionally open culture and encouraging open communication, providing flexibility and promoting work-life balance, offering employee assistance programmes (EAPs) and equipping managers with mental health first-aid training.

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of protecting the global workforce from health and security threats. It delivers customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity.