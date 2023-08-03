Burnpur Cement case: NFRA penalises two auditors for lapses

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has levied a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on two auditors for alleged professional misconduct in the audit of Burnpur Cement Ltd for 2017-18.

In two separate orders on Tuesday, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Shekhar Sharad and Riya Agarwal. Both of them belong to Shekhar Sharad & Co.

The order will take effect after 30 days from its issue.

Shekhar was the engagement partner (EP), while Riya was the engagement quality control review (EQCR) partner for the audit of Burnpur Cement Ltd (BCL) for 2017-18. BCL is a BSE and NSE-listed entity.

The order came after NFRA received information from the registrar of companies (ROC), West Bengal, vide letter dated November 24, 2020, regarding Shekhar Sharad & Co, statutory auditor of BCL for FY 2017-18 had resigned within one month after issuing qualified independent auditor's report dated May 28, 2018.

Thereafter, the regulator initiated action under the norms for professional conduct against Shekhar and Riya in the statutory audit of BCL for FY 2017-18.

In its order, NFRA found that BCL had reported a loss of Rs 44.49 crore for the year ended March 31, 2018, and had accumulated a loss of Rs 102.97 crore, which resulted in the erosion of its net worth.

It also observed that BCL was highly debt-ridden and its total debt was 80.32 per cent of its total assets the company was defaulting in payment of debts amounting to Rs 233.09 crore and had a negative working capital of Rs 238.85 crore.

Despite such poor financial conditions, which could significantly affect the use of a going concern basis, BCL prepared its financial statements on the basis of going concern, the order said.

The EP (Sharad Shekhar) without the requisite analysis to form an opinion in this regard, merely incorporated the matter under the emphasis of matter (EOM) without considering if the matter required a qualified or adverse opinion on this ground as per the applicable provisions of the norms.

Thus, Sharad did not comply with some of the standards on auditing (SA), and failed to challenge the assessment of the management regarding the use of going concern assumption in the preparation of the financial statements, and failed to appropriately report the same in the independent auditor's report, as per NFRA.

In the matter of Riya Agarwal, the EQCR partner, though a chartered accountant, was not experienced enough to undertake the quality review and failed to assess the working papers related to important issues such as evaluation of going concern basis and recognition of deferred tax assets.

She also failed to meet the relevant requirements of the standards on auditing (SA) in several significant respects reflecting a lack of professional competence to act as an EQCR for the audit of a public interest entity (PIE), the regulator said.

Therefore, the EQCR partner was negligent and failed to apply professional skills and due diligence sufficiently and adequately to critically evaluate the work of the engagement partner and the engagement team, it added. PTI HG HG MR