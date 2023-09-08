Business briefAtlassian elevates Avani Prabhakar to Global HR Role New Delhi, Sep 08 (PTI)'

Atlassian elevates Avani Prabhakar to global head of talent New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Team collaboration and productivity software company Atlassian has promoted Avani Prabhakar to the post of Global Head of Talent and HR Business Partners, the company said on Friday.

Prabhakar will lead a team of 100 people across several verticals, including human resource business partners, employment relations, talent, mergers and acquisitions and diversity, equality and inclusion programmes across Atlassian's global footprint.

"I'll be responsible for ensuring we have the right people and processes for Atlassians to thrive and do their best work and, in turn, deliver customer and business value," Prabhakar said.