BUSINESS-BRIEFS

Arvind Smartspaces acquires residential project in Bengaluru Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Arvind Smartspaces on Friday announced that it has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road having a topline potential of Rs 860 crore.

The Lalbhai group firm said the project acquired on an outright basis is spread over 4.7 acre and has a saleable area of 6.8 lakh sq ft, as per an official statement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday claimed that it has become the first entity in the country to enable foreign portfolio investor license registration and account opening through Electronic Signatures.

It has already issued the first two FPI licences based on digitally signed documents, an official statement said, adding that it is fully aligned with SEBI's digital'transformation agenda under the FPI regime.

The Ministry of Power on Friday released the 0.3 version of the India Energy Stack (IES) Architecture and Strategy documents.

The India Energy Stack aims to create a common digital framework that helps different stakeholders - including utilities, system operators, market participants, innovators, and consumers - securely exchange data and interact using shared standards and protocols, the ministry said in a statement.

"The updated version 0.3 documents reflect ongoing work to design, test, and refine the framework through phased development and consultation. The IES initiative is being advanced through ecosystem collaboration, pilot implementation, and eventual national rollout to support a more reliable, flexible, and future-ready power system," it said. PTI AA MR MR