Business Coaching India aims to coach 1 lakh entrepreneurs, business owners

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Entrepreneurship trainer Business Coaching India (BCI) on Friday unveiled its plan to train over 1 lakh entrepreneurs and business owners in the coming future.

The BCI provides solutions for entrepreneurs seeking to steer their businesses towards steady growth and expansion.

Addressing at BCI Abundance Conclave, organised by BCI here, its Managing Director Rahul Jain said, "Business owners on an average double their profit every year and also they have freedom of time by effectively managing all their operations one day a weak..

He said that the BCI will help and coach more than 1 lakh entrepreneurs and business owners in the coming future.

The BCI empowers entrepreneurs to effectively manage and grow their businesses by dedicating just one day in a week to operations and doubling their profits every year, he explained.

During the last 19 years, the BCI has successfully coached over 21,000 business owners, he said.

Jain said, "We believe that the future of Indian businesses lies in collaboration. When Indian businesses work together, they can achieve great things. The BCI Conclave was a step towards establishing a more cooperative business community in India.

Jain underscored the significance of cooperation and mutual support among Indian businesses rather than fostering competition.

The BCI Abundance Conclave was divided into three distinct events, representing BCI's three pillars that is, Knowledge, Networking and Celebration of Abundance.

The BCI Knowledge Conclave featured leaders from various fields, including renowned serial entrepreneur Ashneer Grover; Co-founder of EaseMyTrip Prashant Pitti; India’s leading ad film director Prahlad Kakkar; and Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga, sharing valuable knowledge and insights for business owners through their vast experience in their respective industry. PTI KKS KKS MR