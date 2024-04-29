Business establishments reopen in Nagaland after three-day shutdown

Kohima, Apr 29 (PTI) Business establishments in Nagaland reopened on Monday after three days in the wake of a shutdown call by an industry body to protest against “unabated extortion” by underground groups, officials said.

Shops and other commercial establishments reopened for varying periods, as industry bodies supporting the shutdown in the northeastern state announced different relaxation timings on Monday.

The shutdown was first observed in the state's commercial capital Dimapur on Friday, following which other districts joined the call given by the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CNCCI).

The CNCCI had urged the state government to take immediate steps to stop the "unabated extortions, intimidations and summons” by the underground groups.

It has announced a relaxation period from 12 noon to 6 pm on Monday, while the timings given by other business bodies in the districts vary, the officials said.

In some districts, the relaxation period is from 6 am to 6 pm, they said.

Traffic snarls were reported from many places in the state as people rushed to stock essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Police has come up with an app, urging the business community and the public to report cases of extortion and drug trafficking, the officials added. PTI NBS RBT