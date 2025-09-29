Business Finland partners with WinZO, IEIC to boost gaming ties

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Business Finland in India, the European nation's agency for trade and investment promotion, has partnered with Indian gaming firm WinZO and consumer tech think-tank Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC) to strengthen India-Finland synergies in the gaming sector.

The collaboration aims to leverage Finland's gaming expertise and India's expanding gaming market to co-create innovative, export-ready gaming content from India, according to a joint statement.

Finland’s gaming economy generates over USD 3.9 billion in revenue annually, with 98 per cent of its revenue from exports, and popular titles like Angry Birds and Clash of Clans.

The partnership will include knowledge and talent exchange, and joint initiatives extending gaming's impact into education, cultural exchange, and social good.

It will also foster structured dialogue between governments and industry to boost innovation and competitiveness.

"Finland’s experience provides invaluable lessons for India, and together, we can create an innovation corridor that empowers startups, developers, and creators in both countries to achieve global impact. Interactive entertainment has become a powerful tool for education, healthcare, and storytelling in today's world. As our ecosystem innovates, we can leverage our connections and the power of interactive entertainment for the greater good," IEIC Chairman Rohit Kumar Singh said. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL BAL