BUSINESS HIGHIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Following are the top business stories at 2040 hours: DEL41 BIZ-LD-STOCKS **** Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th day amid fresh US tariff concerns, foreign fund outflows Mumbai: Stock markets closed with losses for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with the benchmark Sensex falling by 548 points as fresh US tariff threats shook investor confidence and triggered selling in bluechip banking, metal and oil shares. **** DEL47 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE **** Gold surges Rs 2,430 to hit lifetime high of Rs 88,500 per 10g amid Trump's tariff threats New Delhi: Gold prices zoomed by Rs 2,430 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 88,500 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday following firm global trends and a weak rupee, according to the All India Sarafa Association. **** DEL68 BIZ-LD RUPEE **** Rupee rises 5 paise to 87.45 against USD after inching close to 88-level in intra-day trade Mumbai: The rupee on Monday plunged 45 paise and moved closer to the 88 per US dollar-level, weighed down by the strength of the American currency tariff concerns, but eventually settled at 87.45, up 5 paise, following RBI intervention. **** DCM52 BIZ-STEEL-US TARIFF **** US tariffs will not impact much Indian steel industry: Steel Secy New Delhi: The US announcement to impose tariffs on steel imports will not have much impact on the Indian industry as the domestic market is strong and a small quantity is exported to America, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Monday. **** DCM104 BIZ-LD INDIA-EFTA DESK **** India sets up EFTA desk to promote trade, investment, biz facilitation New Delhi: India on Monday announced the setting up of a dedicated platform - European Free Trade Association (EFTA) desk - to promote trade, investment, and business facilitation between the two regions. **** DCM114 BIZ-LD GOYAL-EFTA **** USD 100 bn FDI commitment under trade pact with EFTA can catalyse USD 400-500 bn investment: Goyal New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the USD 100 billion FDI commitment made by EFTA bloc under a free trade agreement could help in catalysing as much as USD 400-500 billion investment proposals in the Indian ecosystem. **** DCM81 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH **** Four days of market slump wipes out Rs 7.68 lakh cr from investors' wealth New Delhi: Investors' wealth eroded Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market slump as foreign fund outflows and fresh tariff concerns unnerved market sentiment. **** DEL53 BIZ-ENERGY-PURI **** India open to buying energy from all sources, gas prices to come down in 2026: Hardeep Singh Puri New Delhi: Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that India is open to energy imports from all sources at the lowest rates and domestic oil marketing firms are looking for more gas which is expected to cost less in 2026. **** PTI SHW SHW