Business roundtable in Shanghai discusses market access for Indian firms in China

Beijing, Aug 5 (PTI) The Consular General of India in Shanghai on Tuesday hosted a business roundtable with Indian CEOs and senior executives representing diverse sectors during which they discussed a host of issues, including market access to Indian firms in China. The meeting, presided over by Consular General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur, discussed issues related to a wide spectrum of sectors, including energy, connectivity, infrastructure, finance, technology, and pharmaceuticals, a press release issued by the Consulate said.

Mathur reiterated the Government of India's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for trade and investment and underlined the Consulate's role in facilitating business partnerships in the Eastern China Region, it said.

The meeting focused on strengthening commercial linkages, enhancing market access for Indian firms, understanding the issues and challenges they face, and leveraging India’s position as one of the world’s fastest growing economies, it said.

The event facilitated a dynamic exchange of perspectives on emerging business opportunities, policy support mechanisms, and bilateral investment and trade flows.

Participants expressed strong interest in India’s reform-oriented economic trajectory, underscoring the country's expanding domestic market, regulatory stability, and deep industrial capabilities, it said.

They also discussed innovation-led and sunrise sectors driving India's next phase of growth, including digital public infrastructure, clean and green energy, biopharmaceuticals, financial services and fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI), it added.