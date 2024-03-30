Businesses have responsibility to build stronger, more inclusive India: Ambani

Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said the business community has the responsibility to build a stronger and more inclusive India.

Addressing an event organised by the Gems and Jewellery Exports Promotion (GJEPC) here, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries also exuded confidence that the industry will reach its goal of touching USD 100 billion in exports in the next few decades.

"All of us collectively in the business community have a responsibility to build a stronger, better and more inclusive India to fulfil the vision and the goal that our PM has set for us, that of a Viksit Bharat, a fully developed India in the next decades," he said.

Ambani congratulated the gems and diamonds industry for the work they have done over the past few decades to reach USD 40 billion in exports and create over 50 lakh jobs in the country. From modest beginnings, the industry led by people from Palanpur made big strides, Ambani said, stressing that he is "proud" of the work.

He said the Ambani family has its roots in Kathiawad and also hinted at the possibilities of working together with the Palanpuris.

"Sometimes partnership between the Kathaiwadis and Palanpuris can make the opportunity bigger. The bigger the pie, the better for us," he said.

Ambani also said that his daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russel Mehta of Rosyblue, among the pioneering companies in the sector, and added that the Ambani family is "fortunate" to have Shloka, who "radiates warmth and wisdom".

Mehta was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award at the event, which was also attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. PTI AA BAL BAL BAL