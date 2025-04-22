Businesses in India, elsewhere adopting new AI power tools for enhancing search: Google

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Businesses in India and some other parts of the world are adopting AI tools for enhancing search performance based on queries from users, a senior Google executive said on Tuesday.
Google Vice-President for global ads Dan Taylor said YouTube has become the most-watched streaming platform in India and Japan.
He said companies that have deeply invested in AI tools are reporting 60 per cent higher revenue gains than those who don't have it.
Talking about India, Taylor cited global search numbers on Google clocking 5 trillion searches everyday with 15 per cent of them being new every day.
"It's really difficult to maintain a search engine marketing strategy where you want to try and come up with every possible search that a consumer might make," he said.
Businesses in India and elsewhere are adopting new AI power tools such as broad match or performance match in search which try to give users specific responses to their queries, he said.
Asked about malicious ads popping up on Google, Taylor said the company is using AI to enhance the scale and accuracy for safety and identifying bad actors.
"That has really helped us inform enforcement against malicious practices on both the organic and on the paid advertising side. In fact, we blocked or removed over 5 billion ads for violating our policy before they were ever seen," Taylor said.
Google in its latest ad safety report suspended 2.9 million advertisers' accounts in India and removed 247.4 million ads in 2024 for abusing its advertisement policy. The company has suspended over 39.2 million advertiser accounts, removed 5.1 billion ads and restricted over 9.1 billion ads globally. PTI PRS TRB