Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances logs Q3 PAT at Rs 12 cr

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 12 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter, with cookers and gas stoves emerging as the primary growth drivers during the quarter, the company said.

The Tamil Nadu-based kitchen appliances maker, had earned a profit after tax of Rs 8 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Revenues during the quarter under review went up to Rs 245 crore, from Rs 238 crore registered in the year ago period.

Commenting on the occasion, the company's Manager and Chief Business Officer, Swetha Sagar said, "We delivered revenue of Rs 245 crore, reflecting a 3 per cent year-on-year growth and a robust EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) margin of 100 bps Year-on-Year to 8.2 per cent. Performance was driven by strong momentum in cookers aided by GST reduction and premiumization across categories." "Strong execution across markets and channels supported improved sell-out trends and a recovery across product categories," she said in a company statement here.

"The company's growth strategy remains anchored in premiumization supported by a strong innovation pipeline and deeper channel penetration," she added.

Cookers and gas stoves emerged as the primary growth drivers during the quarter. The company's launch of 'Idea First Series', a premium product range, was strengthened through a high-impact 360 degree marketing campaign, it added.