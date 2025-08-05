Butterfly Gandhimathi Q1 net profit rises to Rs 6.43 cr

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd said it reported a net profit of Rs 6.43 crore for the April–June 2025 quarter, up from Rs 2.51 crore in the same period last year, driven by strong growth in its mixer grinder and pressure cooker segments.

The Chennai-based kitchen appliances maker posted a total income of Rs 189.32 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 183.74 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore and a total income of Rs 871.47 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Butterfly Gandhimathi’s manager and chief business officer, Swetha Sagar, said, "Amidst subdued consumer demand, we continue to deliver revenue growth and robust EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth." During the first quarter, the company also launched a refreshed brand positioning, ‘Celebrating Change’, aimed at reinforcing its commitment to innovation and market relevance, she added.

Looking ahead, Sagar said the company remains focused on delivering strong performance by leveraging brand strength and revamping its product portfolio to boost growth, customer engagement, and market share.

The company gained market share in its core categories during the quarter, the statement added.