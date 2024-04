Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Pediatric behavioural and developmental health company Butterfly Learnings on Thursday announced a Rs 32 crore fundraise in a round led by Insitor Impact Asia Fund II and Enzia Ventures.

CIIE (IIMA Ventures), Foundation Botnar, 9 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts also participated in the infusion, which will be deployed for expansion efforts to equip neuro-diverse children to integrate with society and manage their lives better, a statement said. PTI AA MR