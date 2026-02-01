Buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders will be taxed as capital gains: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders will be taxed as capital gains.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, Sitharaman also proposed to raise Securities Transaction Tax to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent.

She further said MAT (Minimum Alternate Tax ) will be made final tax and the rate will be reduced to 14 per cent from current 15 per cent.

She also said the government has proposed a joint panel of Corporate Affairs Ministry and CBDT for incorporation of income computation and disclosure standards.

National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will be established to digitally document all places of significance, she added. PTI TEAM ANU