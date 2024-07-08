BYD India appoints Rajeev Chauhan as VP of electric passenger vehicle business

New Delhi; Automaker BYD India on Monday said it has appointed Rajeev Chauhan as Vice President of the electric passenger vehicle Business.

He takes over from Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, who is retiring after over three decades in the Indian automotive industry.

Chauhan, who has worked in Honda Cars India and Volvo Car India on earlier stints, will spearhead the overall electric passenger vehicle business of BYD India.

BYD India is a subsidiary of Chinese firm BYD, the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world.