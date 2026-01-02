BYD India hikes price of SEALION 7 premium variant by Rs 50k

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD on Friday announced an increase in price of the premium variant of its SUV, SEALION 7, in India by Rs 50,000, citing evolving cost dynamics.

The price hike is effective from January 1, 2026, and all new bookings will be made at the revised prices henceforth, BYD India said in a statement.

The BYD SEALION 7 Premium variant will now cost Rs 49.4 lakh, up from Rs 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom) previously, it added.

The company, however, said the price of the BYD SEALION 7 Performance variant will remain unchanged at Rs 54.9 lakh.

"The updated pricing reflects the evolving cost dynamics while continuing to offer customers a compelling premium electric SUV proposition," BYD India Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business, Rajeev Chauhan, said.

Since its launch, the BYD SEALION 7 has sold over 2,300 units across India, reinforcing the growing acceptance and demand for premium electric SUVs in the market, he added. PTI RKL DRR