BYJU'S board to meet in Oct second week for FY22 financial results

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Edtech firm BYJU's will convene a board meeting in second week of October to approve and adopt financial results for fiscal year 2021-22, the company said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The company's result will be discussed with the board after a significant delay in finalising it.

"Think and Learn Pvt Ltd (which operates with BYJU's brand name) today has issued a notice for convening a board meeting in the second week of Oct '2023 for approval and adoption of accounts for FY22. The Board of Directors along with the Advisory Council and certain invitees will meet to formally adopt the audited accounts," the company said in a statement.

Deloitte had resigned as auditors of the company in June citing a delay in submission of financial statements.

Following Deloitte's resignation, BYJU'S had committed its investors to close the long-pending audit of FY22 by September and FY23 by December. PTI PRS ANU ANU