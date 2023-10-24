BYJU's CFO Ajay Goel quits after audit, Nitin Golani gets additional charge of India CFO

New Delhi: Educational technology company BYJU'S Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel has quit after completing the audit process for the financial year 2022 and will return to Vedanta, the company said in a statement.

Advertisment

The edtech major has roped in industry veteran Pradip Kanakia as the senior advisor, and President (Finance) Nitin Golani has been given additional responsibility as India Chief Finance Officer (CFO) to handle the finance function of the company.

"I thank the founders and colleagues at BYJU'S for helping me assemble the FY'22 audit in three months. I appreciate the support received during a short but impactful stint at BYJU'S," Goel said.

He will transition after completing the formalities of the financial year (FY) 2022 audit, the statement said.

The company is awaiting certain approvals to file its long-pending financial results for FY2022.