BYJU'S elevates Jiny Thattil as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Edtech firm BYJU'S on Monday said it has promoted senior vice president for engineering Jiny Thattil as its Chief Technology Officer.

Advertisment

Thattil takes over from Anil Goel, who is leaving the company after three years as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

"We are delighted to promote Jiny Thattil as the CTO of BYJU'S. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role as we continue to rebuild for greater efficiency and sustainability. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Anil Goel for his exemplary work," BYJU'S India CEO Arjun Mohan said.

This transition is part of BYJU'S ongoing strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to enhance operational efficiency, the statement said.

With over 25 years of experience, Thattil has an understanding of diverse domains, including e-commerce, advertising, analytics, payments, online banking, personal finance, business intelligence, healthcare, and transportation.

"He has also contributed to the post-acquisition integration of various subsidiaries of BYJU'S. In previous roles, he has worked with marquee companies like Happay, Amazon, InMobi, GE Healthcare, etc," the statement said. PTI PRS DR DR BAL