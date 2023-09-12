byteXL aims to train students in TN to develop technical skills in emerging technologies

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) Education technology startup byteXL has forayed into the Tamil Nadu market to enhance engineering education under its 'campus transformation programme,' a top official said on Tuesday.

The IT skilling partner aims to work with engineering colleges in the state to rope in their existing curriculum and enhance it to match the current as well as future technology industry standards.

The Hyderabad-based byteXL by leveraging its technology platform using visual learning technologies would build students' programming skills and lead them to progress toward advanced courses, a company statement said.

Initially, the company would train around 550 students at Vellore Institute of Technology.

"byteXL has long been at the forefront of the technological skill of engineering students, since its inception, and the addition of new geography marks an important milestone in the company's commitment to nurture future talent in Tamil Nadu," company co-founder Sricharan Tadepalli said.

"By leveraging its expertise in cutting-edge technologies, byteXL will contribute to the local engineering college's curriculum by offering specialised training programmes, workshops, and industry-relevant projects," he added. PTI VIJ SS