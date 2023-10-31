C-DoT expects to deploy indigenous 5G system in BSNL network in 6-8 months

New Delhi: State-run C-DoT is expecting to deploy indigenously developed 5G telecom gears in the BSNL network in the next 6-8 months, a senior company official said.

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay told PTI that the company has indigenously developed the entire 5G network comprising 5G standalone (SA) radio, core and IP Multimedia System in collaboration with startup Wisig and VVDN Technologies.

C-DoT demonstrated the test network set-up using its 5G gears in a live video call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress 2023.

"We have already deployed 4G and 5G non-standalone core in the Punjab circle of BSNL and are being gradually scaled up to pan-India level.

"The technology that we demonstrated is 5G SA, which will be deployed in the BSNL network in 6-8 months after testing it thoroughly," Upadhyay told PTI.

At present, only Reliance Jio has a 5G SA network in the country, which means its entire network is 5G and does not have a mix of technology like 2G, 3G and 4G.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar has said the company will launch 4G services in December and 5G services after June 2024.

Upadhyay said the organisation will explore selling 5G telecom gears overseas after its deployment in the BSNL network.

"Once it (C-DoT 5G gear) is launched in BSNL network and starts handling large-scale traffic in India, we expect private operators to start showing interest in it. We are already getting queries of foreign telecom operators," he said.

Upadhyay said India has a trade deficit of about USD 60 billion in the electronics sector and the indigenously developed 5G telecom gear will help bridge the gap.