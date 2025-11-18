C-DOT inks pact with Andhra govt; to set up Centre of Excellence in Amaravati Quantum Valley

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier R&D centre of the telecom department, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to participate in Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) initiative.

C-DOT plans to set up a centre of excellence (CoE) in quantum communication and security solutions, along with allied areas like privacy enhancement technologies (PETs), in Amaravati Quantum Valley, Andhra Pradesh.

At the proposed Centre at AQV, C-DOT will focus on quantum communication solutions.

The Amaravati Quantum Valley aims to create an integrated quantum ecosystem bringing together hardware manufacturing, software development, talent pool, and research excellence.

The project is located in Amaravati and involves state-level partnerships, infrastructure, and training programmes.

"Andhra Pradesh government has taken a giant step in shaping India's quantum future with the initiative of setting up Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV)," the Communications Ministry said in a release.

C-DOT's edge in the quantum communication field will help in providing the necessary resources and skill development to emerging players in India.

"It will support research and testing in the NQM (National Quantum Mission) aligned areas of quantum security solutions, along with the development of PETs to ensure compliance with MeitY's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework," the release said.

It will also focus on cost-effective sub-component development for quantum communication systems and establish an integrated testbed for quantum security, for quantum-safe ecosystem and enhancing digital privacy and data protection across the nation.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh during the CII Partnership Summit at Vizag. PTI MBI TRB