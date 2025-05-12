C-DOT, Synergy Quantum ink pact for quantum communications tech suited for drone-based systems

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a premier telecom R&D institution under the telecom department has inked a pact with Synergy Quantum India to jointly develop quantum communications technologies optimised for drone-based deployment, according to a release on Monday.

Synergy Quantum, is a deep-tech company focused on quantum technologies.

The partnership aligns with the national vision of strengthening indigenous research and innovation under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and enhancing India's edge in emerging and secure telecom technologies.

"As part of the collaboration, C-DOT and Synergy Quantum will jointly pursue the development of quantum communications technologies optimised for drone-based deployment," the release said.

The partnership will also include co-creation of research proposals for national and international grant applications and dissemination of outcomes through scholarly publications, white papers, and other platforms.

"The convergence of public R&D and private innovation is essential to shaping a secure and self-reliant digital future for India. Quantum technologies hold immense promise for next-generation secure communications, and this collaboration with Synergy Quantum reflects our shared vision of accelerating indigenous capabilities in this critical domain," C-DOT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay said.

Jay Oberoi, Founder and CEO of Synergy Quantum India, said the partnership has the potential to position India as a global leader in drone-based quantum secure communications.

"This partnership is expected to lay the foundation for next-generation quantum-safe telecom infrastructure, revolutionising secure data transmission for applications in defence, emergency response, critical infrastructure, and secure government communication," the release added.

Quantum computing involves data processing in a fundamentally differently manner than conventional computers. Quantum computing not only provides a significant performance boost in processing, it has the ability to tackle complex problems much faster than powerful supercomputers. PTI MBI TRB