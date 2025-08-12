Cabinet approves 4 chip plants entailing Rs 4,594 cr investment in Odisha, Punjab, AP

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved four semiconductor projects for Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The proposals have been approved under the India Semiconductor Mission, which has an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to provide financial support for setting up chip facilities in the country.

"Cabinet has approved four semiconductor plants that will be set up in Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that a silicon carbide semiconductor plant will be set up in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 2,066 crore by SiCsem Pvt Ltd. Another plant in the state will be set up for 3D Glass manufacturing with an investment of Rs 1,943 crore.

The minister said that the 3D Glass semiconductor plant will be backed by investment from leading US technology firm Intel, Lockheed Martin, etc.

The Cabinet approved a chip packaging plant in Andhra Pradesh, which will be set up by Advanced System in Package Technologies Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 468 crore.

A semiconductor project of electronic component maker firm CDIL, to be set up in Punjab with an investment of Rs 117 crore, has been approved, the minister stated.