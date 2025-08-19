Cabinet approves airport project at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan for Rs 1,507 cr

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to set up a new airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crore.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the greenfield airport project will be funded by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

For the airport, 1,089 acres of land will be provided free of cost by the Rajasthan government and the airport will have a capacity to handle 2 million passengers per annum, the minister said.

Vaishnaw said the airport will significantly improve regional connectivity and promote the local economy.

AAI will fund the project through its internal accruals and is expected to be completed in 24 months. In the last 11 years, he said the number of operational airports in the country has more than doubled to 162 in 2025 from 74 in 2014.

Also, the number of air passengers has increased to 41.2 crore this year from 16.8 crore in 2014, he added.