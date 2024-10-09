Cabinet approves development of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The government on Wednesday approved a proposal for development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat.

The decision was taken at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official statement, around 22,000 jobs are expected be be created in the development of NMHC project, with 15,000 direct employment and 7,000 indirect employment.

The development of NMHC will boost growth and immensely help the local communities, tourists and visitors, researchers and scholars, government bodies, educational institutions, cultural organisations, environment and conservation groups, businesses.

The master plan of NMHC has been prepared by renowned architecture firm Architect Hafeez Contractor and the construction of Phase 1A has been entrusted to Tata Projects Ltd, it added.

NMHC is planned to be developed in various phases, wherein Phase 1A will have NMHC museum with 6 galleries, which also include an Indian Navy & Coast Guard gallery envisaged to be one of the largest in the country.

Phase 2 will have coastal states pavilions, hospitality zone, recreation of real time Lothal City, Maritime Institute and hostel and 4 theme-based parks. PTI BKS ANU