Cabinet approves India-UAE agreement on IMEC

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an inter-governmental framework agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates on cooperation for the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor.

The aim of the inter-governmental framework agreement (IGFA) is to enhance the bilateral ties and further strengthen the relations between the two countries in ports, maritime and logistics sectors, an official statement said.

IGFA includes areas of cooperation with the objective of exploring the further potential of future joint investment and collaboration with respect to the development of the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The agreement contains a detailed framework for cooperation between the two countries.

The cooperation will be based on a set of mutually agreed-upon principles, guidelines and agreements, consistent with the relevant rules and regulations of the countries' jurisdiction.