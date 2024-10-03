Cabinet approves modification to PLR Scheme for major ports, dock labour board employees

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved modifications to the Productivity-Linked Reward (PLR) Scheme for major ports and dock labour board employees/workers.

The modified PLR scheme applicable from 2020-21 to 2025-26 will benefit about 20,704 employees of Major Port Authorities and Dock Labour Board Employees/workers, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

The total financial implication for the entire period will be about Rs 200 crore.

The Ministry further said it has accordingly modified the scheme for all major port authorities and dock labour board employees/ workers for the said period increasing weightage for calculation of PLR to port specific performance instead of weightage to all India performance.

The Productivity-Linked Reward (PLR) has been calculated on the wage ceiling for calculation of bonus at Rs 7,000 per month. PLR shall be paid annually by enhancing the port specific performance weightage from 50 per cent to 55 per cent and further increasing to 60 per cent.

The All India Port performance weightage will also come down to 40 per cent over a period till 2025-26, This is replacing the existing equal weightage of 50 per cent for the all India port performance and the specific port performance.

It is expected that the proposed modification will bring about the efficiency factor along with competition among the major ports.

This PLR Scheme will foster better industrial relationship and congenial work atmosphere in the port sector, apart from stimulating better productivity.

PLR is an existing scheme for the employees/workers of Major Port Trusts and Dock Labour Board, wherein financial reward is being granted to employees/workers on yearly basis based on the settlement arrived at between Management and the Labour Federations of the Major Port Authorities. PTI ABI DRR