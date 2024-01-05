Cabinet approves naming Ayodhya airport after Maharishi Valmiki; gives intl airport status

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to name Ayodhya airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham'.

Advertisment

Besides, at the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was also decided to declare the airport as an international airport.

Modi inaugurated the airport on December 30.

"The airport's name 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham' pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport's identity," an official release said.

Advertisment

According to the release, elevating the Ayodhya airport to international status is paramount for realising Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists.

"Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site.

"The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence," the release said.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the decision to make the Ayodhya airport an international airport will lead to the economic development of the area. It will also increase the importance of Ayodhya as a global pilgrimage destination with arrival of foreign pilgrims and tourists, he said in a post on X. PTI RAM DRR