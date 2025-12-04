Cabinet approves post-event Rs 100.70 cr expenditure for Invest Karnataka-2025

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet has granted post-event administrative approval for enhanced expenditure on the “Invest Karnataka 2025” summit, raising the total outlay to Rs 100.70 crore from the earlier approved Rs 90 crore.

The revision follows additional infrastructure requirements, investor-support arrangements, and field-level activities that became necessary during the planning and execution of the Bengaluru Palace–hosted event, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The Minister said these unavoidable components led to a modified cost structure implemented through the Event Management Agency.

The Cabinet had initially sanctioned Rs 90 crore for organising the earlier “Invest Karnataka 2023” summit.

In reality, the total expenditure reached Rs 100.70 crore, prompting the government to grant post-facto administrative approval for the revised amount, he added.

Of the Rs 90 crore originally approved for the 2025 summit, Rs 15 crore is yet to be released by the Finance Department. An additional Rs 10.70 crore, representing the difference between the sanctioned and actual expenditure, will also be provided. In all, the government will allocate Rs 25.70 crore under the 2025–26 ‘Export and Trade Promotion’ scheme.

The cabinet gave administrative approval for the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Gadag, to establish advanced skill laboratories across six cities at a total cost of Rs 452.89 crore.

According to Patil, the centres will come up in Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Bhimanakuppe near Kengeri in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Gadag. Kalaburagi will host a dedicated simulation facility, while the remaining locations will house state-of-the-art skill and research labs.

RGUHS will fully fund the Rs 452.89-crore project from its own resources and execute it in three phases.

The government also approved skill-lab centres for Gadag and Bhimanakuppe—locations not mentioned in the Budget—and authorised the establishment of all labs on a turn-key basis.

It gave nod to build 19 Morarji Desai Residential School in the state at an expense of Rs 304 crore.

The government decided to drop the acquisition of 1,777 acres of land in 13 villages under Channarayapatna Hobli of Devanahalli Taluk in Bengaluru Rural district, the Minister said.

There was widespread protest against the acquisition of land by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for the aerospace park.