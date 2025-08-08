Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 cr under PM Ujjwala Yojana for FY26

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Friday approved a subsidy of Rs 12,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for 2025-26, benefitting 10.33 crore households.

PMUY was launched in May 2016, to provide free LPG connection to adult women from poor households across the country. As on July 1, there are about 10.33 crore PMUY connections in India.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 9 reﬁlls per year (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) to the beneﬁciaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2025-26 at an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore," an official statement said.

India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirement.