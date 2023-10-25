Cabinet approves Rs 22,303 cr subsidy on P&K fertilisers for Rabi crop season

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 22,303 crore subsidy on P&K fertilisers for the current Rabi season to ensure farmers continue to get soil nutrients at reasonable rates despite high global prices.

The decision was informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur after the Cabinet meeting.

The Union Cabinet has approved nutrient-based subsidy rates (NBS) for various nutrients, like nitrogen, phosphorous, potash and sulphur for the Rabi crop season (October 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024).

Thakur said di-ammonium phosphate will continue to be sold at the old rate of Rs 1,350 per bag, while for Muriate of Potash (MoP) the rate will go down.