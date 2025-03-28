Cabinet approves Rs 3,700 cr Patna-Sasaram corridor project in Bihar

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a four-lane access-controlled Patna-Sasaram corridor project in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 3,712.40 crore, an official statement said.

Currently, the connectivity between Sasaram, Arrah and Patna relies on existing state highways (SH-2, SH-12, SH-81 and SH-102) and takes 3-4 hours due to heavy congestion, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled greenfield and brownfield Patna – Arrah – Sasaram corridor, starting from Patna to Sasaram (120.10 km) in Bihar, the ministry said.

The project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 3,712.40 crore.

A greenfield corridor, along with 10.6 km of upgradation of the existing brownfield highway, will be developed to reduce the increasing congestion, catering to the needs of densely built-up areas in places like Arrah, Grahini, Piro, Bikramganj, Mokar and Sasaram.

The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-19, NH-319, NH-922, NH-131G, and NH-120, providing seamless connectivity to Aurangabad, Kaimur, and Patna.

Additionally, the project will also provide connectivity to two airports (Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport and the upcoming Bihta Airport).

It will connect four major railway stations (Sasaram, Arrah, Danapur, and Patna), and 1 Inland Water Terminal (Patna), and enhance direct access to Patna Ring Road, facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers.

Upon completion, the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram Corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, and Varanasi.

The project will also generate 48 lakh man-days of employment and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in developing regions in and around Patna.

The project aligns with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing infrastructure while generating employment and fostering socio-economic development in Bihar.