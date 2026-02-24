Cabinet clears development of civil enclave at Srinagar airport for Rs 1,677 crore

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved the development of the civil enclave at the Srinagar airport for an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore.

The civil enclave project will be spread across 73.18 acres, and the new terminal building will come up in 71,500 square meters, according to an official release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval for the project at a briefing post the Cabinet meeting in the national capital.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,677 crore, and the terminal building will be designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours with an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum.

The government also said the project is expected to generate employment opportunities and stimulate investments. PTI RAM DP BAL BAL