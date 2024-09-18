Cabinet decision of subsidy on P&K fertilisers to raise farmers' income: Agri Minister

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the government's decision to provide subsidy of Rs 24,475 crore on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for rabi season would help reduce input cost for farmers and enhance their income.

He also welcomed the Cabinet's approval to continuation of Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) scheme till 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore.

Welcoming the decision of subsidy on P&K nutrients, Chouhan said in a social media post on 'X', "this will ensure availability of fertilisers to farmers at affordable rates".

The Cabinet's decision would also give new impetus to the government's commitment to reduce production cost, increase income of farmers and make farming a profitable business, the minister added.

Chouhan said the PM-AASHA scheme will not only help in giving remunerative prices to farmers for their produce but will also control the price volatility of essential commodities.

The minister asserted that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers.