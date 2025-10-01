Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 160/qtl to Rs 2,585: I&B Minister

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The government on Wednesday announced a 6.59 per cent increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,585 per quintal for 2026-27 marketing year.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Last year, wheat MSP was fixed at Rs 2,425 per quintal for 2025-26 marketing year.

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, with sowing beginning from late October, while harvesting from March onwards. Other rabi crops include jowar, barley, gram and lentil.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Cabinet has approved MSP of six rabi crops for 2026-27 marketing year. Wheat MSP has been fixed at Rs 2,585 per quintal." Wheat marketing year 2026-27 will start from April. However, the bulk of procurement ends in June itself.

The MSP has been decided based on the recommendations of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), the minister said.

The government has set a record wheat production target of 119 million tonne for the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), as against the actual output estimated at a record 117.5 million tonne for 2024-25 crop year.