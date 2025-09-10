Cabinet nod to construction of 4-lane Mokama-Munger road project in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The government on Wednesday approved construction of 4-lane Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high speed corridor in Bihar with total cost of Rs 4,447.38 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mokama-Munger section of 82.4 km will be constructed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The section passes through or provides connectivity to important regional cities such as Mokama, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, Munger connecting to Bhagalpur. PTI NKD NKD ANU ANU