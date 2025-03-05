Cabinet okays supply of generic veterinary medicines at affordable rates under LHDC program

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes to the Rs 3,880 crore Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme to include distribution of high-quality and affordable generic veterinary medicines to farmers.

The total budget provided for the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) was Rs 3,880 crore for 2024-25 and 2025-26.

"A decision related to livestock health has been taken in the Cabinet. ....High quality medicines will be provided under the pashu aushadhi component of the scheme," I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed media after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Pashu Aushadhi is new component added to the LHDCP scheme, an official statement said.

The minister said pashu aushadi would be similar to Jan Aushadi yojana. The generic veterinary medicines will be distributed through PM Kisan Samridhi Kendras and Cooperatives.

Vaishnaw said traditional knowledge of veterinary medicines will also be revived and documented as part of the scheme.

The Cabinet approved a provision of Rs 75 crore from total budget allocation for supplying good quality and affordable generic veterinary medicine and incentive for sale of medicines under Pashu Aushadhi component. PTI LUX NKD MR