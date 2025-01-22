Cabinet raises raw jute MSP by 6% to Rs 5,650/per quintal

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a minimum support price of Rs 5,650 per quintal for raw jute for marketing season 2025-26, an increase of 6 per cent or Rs 315 over the pervious MSP.

The information was given by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal after the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new MSP ensures return of 66.8 per cent over all-India weighted average cost of production and will benefit growers, the minister said.

The government has increased MSP of raw jute from Rs 2,400 per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs 5,650 per quintal for 2025-26 marketing season, an increase of 2.35 times.