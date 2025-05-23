Cabinet to vet tweaks to the PM Internship scheme, increasing number of cos showing interest

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) An increasing number of companies are showing interest in the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) and the Cabinet will approve some changes to the scheme based on the experience from pilot projects, a government source said.

The source added that under the scheme, two pilot projects have already been undertaken and industry chambers, like CII and Ficci, and companies beyond the top 500, too, have come forward and are showing increased interest in the scheme.

"The government will bring in some tweaks in the scheme based on its experience from the pilots. It will have to be approved by Cabinet. The Cabinet note process is on," the source said.

Announced in the Union Budget for 2024-25 last July, the scheme aims to provide internships to one crore youth in top 500 companies over five years.

The top 500 companies have been identified by the corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the scheme, on the basis of their average CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) expenditure over the last three years. PTI JD TRB