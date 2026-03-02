CAD widens to USD 13.2 bn in Q3 on higher trade deficit: RBI

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) India's current account deficit (CAD) inched up to USD 13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the December quarter from USD 11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in the year-ago period, mainly due to higher trade deficit, according to RBI data released on Monday.

However, the current account deficit moderated to USD 30.1 billion (1 per cent of GDP) in April-December 2025, from USD 36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the same period a year ago.

"India's current account deficit increased to USD 13.2 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2025-26 from USD 11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2024-25," RBI's data on Developments in India's Balance of Payments said.

Merchandise trade deficit at USD 93.6 billion in the quarter was higher than USD 79.3 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net services receipts increased to USD 57.5 billion during the period from USD 51.2 billion a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. PTI DP DRR