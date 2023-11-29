Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ Greenfield API plant at Dahej commences operation

Dahej: Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of the oldest and largest privately-held drug manufacturers in the country, inaugurated its Greenfield Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing plant at Dahej in Bharuch district.

Advertisment

Set up with an investment of Rs. 200 crore, the state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest Distributed Control System (DCS) automation technology, marking a significant milestone in Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ dedication to innovation and excellence in drug manufacturing.

Dr. HG Koshia, Commissioner of Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA), Gujarat, and Dr. MP Nakrani, Assistant Commissioner of FDCA, Bharuch Circle, graced the inauguration ceremony with their presence.

Dr. Koshia said, “It is truly a pleasure to visit Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ state-of-the-art API project at Dahej. It is a great moment for me, and my tribute to the legendary Pharma Man of India and catalyst of the Gujarat Pharma industry, Late Shri IA Modi. I feel and sense his presence by visiting such a beautiful creation. We miss his presence, but under his guidance and able leadership, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has created a unique API plant that will serve humankind for many years by producing quality APIs.” Speaking on the occasion, Biswajit Mitra, Chief Mentoring Officer at Cadila Pharmaceuticals, said, “This state-of-the-art API manufacturing facility at Dahej represents our commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective APIs to our customers worldwide. The DCS technology used in this facility will allow us to produce APIs with a high level of purity and consistency, while also reducing the environmental impact. This facility is designed to be highly efficient, aiding us in meeting the growing demand for our products. I am confident this facility will play a key role in our future success.” Cadila Pharmaceuticals had earlier signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat for investing Rs. 1,000 crore in Gujarat. The Dahej API facility is one of the projects for which the MoU was signed.

Advertisment

The new API manufacturing facility will enable Cadila Pharmaceuticals to provide customers with the high-quality products they have come to expect from the company, while also helping it to expand its reach into new markets.

The facility incorporates advanced Distributed Control System technology, enhancing greater precision and efficiency in the production process. The facility is designed with a focus on sustainable practices, aligning with Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ broader environmental initiatives and reflects its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions through cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices.

As a conscientious corporate organisation, Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to societal well-being has been ingrained in our culture for over three decades, thanks to the visionary leadership of our Founder Chairman, Late Shri IA Modi. Through its philanthropic arms, Indrashil Kaka-Ba and Kala Budh Public Charitable Trust, Cadila Pharmaceuticals actively contributes to enhancing community health, facilitating access to quality education, and fostering improved livelihood opportunities for those in need. This has already been initiated in Dholka and Hansot areas.

About Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is one of India's leading integrated privately held pharmaceutical firms, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The firm develops and produces pharmaceutical products in India and sells and distributes them in over 100 countries. The organization places a high priority on research, whether it is in biotechnology, APIs, formulations, plant tissue culture or phytochemistry to innovate in various therapeutic areas including gastrointestinal, cardiology, pulmonary, oncology, gynaecology, cardiovascular, Diabetology, and osteology. Its commitment to creating affordable miracles in therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs has led to several world-first breakthroughs.

(Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.). PTI PWR PWR