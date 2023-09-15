CAG bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for outstanding work in Hindi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The CAG office has been conferred with the highest award "Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar" by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the best implementation of the Rajbhasha Policy.

The award was presented by State Home Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra to Bhawani Shankar, Director General (Rajbhasha) of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) office in Pune, (Maharashtra) on Friday, a CAG statement said.

"The award has been conferred for outstanding implementation of Official Language Policy in the Ministry/Department category with more than 300 personnel for the year 2022-23," it added.

Rajbhasha Vibhag, under the Home Ministry, congratulated the CAG office working under the supervision and guidance of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India GC Murmu for their outstanding work in Hindi and for securing the first position.

The CAG formed a committee for the better implementation of Rajbhasha policies last year in ‘Hindi Pakhwada 2022’.

To create awareness about official work through the Hindi language and to accelerate the usage of Hindi, "Hindi Pakhwada 2023" is being organised in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India from September 14 to September 29, 2023, the release said. PTI NKD NKD BAL BAL