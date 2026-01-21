CAG calls for strengthening capacity building, audit practices of PAIs

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Apex auditor CAG has called for strengthening the institutional framework and professional capacity building of primary auditing institutions (PAIs).

The three-day national workshop for Directorates of Local Fund Audit (DLFAs) and state audit departments, organised by CIARD–NIRDPR in collaboration with iCAL, concluded on Wednesday with a call for strengthening the institutional framework, professional capacity building and audit practices of PAIs responsible for local governments, the CAG office said in a statement.

Speaking at the valediction function, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Sanjay Murthy said the challenges and best practices highlighted by different states will be taken into consideration and presented in the forthcoming All-State Secretaries' Workshop for appropriate follow-up and improvement of the system.

Workshop Director U Hemantha Kumar highlighted that the workshop deliberations covered challenges in local fund audit, assessment of PAI maturity, CAG's Technical Guidance and Support (TGS) framework, and experience-sharing on audit planning, reporting, and engagement with local bodies.

The Directors of Local Fund Audit from various states deliberated in five thematic group discussions on PAI maturity, virtual audit system, remote audit of gram panchayats, standardisation of inspection reports and audit planning, and strengthening the TGS framework.

The group presentations underscored the need for simplified and standardised audit frameworks, adoption of technology-enabled and remote audit systems, strengthening follow-up and enforcement mechanisms, and focused capacity building of DLFAs to enhance audit coverage, quality, and transparency in local governance, the CAG added. PTI NKD NKD TRB TRB