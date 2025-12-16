CAG flags delays in development of 3,000 MW solar projects by Coal India

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Government auditor CAG has pulled up state-run Coal India Ltd for delays in development of the targeted 3,000 MW solar power projects, stating that the coal behemoth and its arms had installed only 122.492 MW of solar capacity by December 2024, which is just 4.08 per cent of the target.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has also asked Coal India to execute the projects on a fast-track basis to become a Net Zero energy company.

"Though, government entrusted (2017) CIL (Coal India) with the task to generate 3,000 mw of solar power by 2024, to become Net Zero Energy Company, the installed capacity as on 31 December 2024 for solar projects was only 4.08 per cent of the envisaged capacity," CAG said in its recent report.

Work orders had been issued only for 692.50 MW of ground-mounted projects and 34.56 MW of rooftop projects till December 2024, with anticipated commissioning by 2027-28. "The extension of timeline has been provided for completion of the targets by 2027-28," the report said.

The Centre, in 2017, entrusted CIL with the task of developing 3,000 MW of solar power by 2024.

Accordingly, CIL established joint ventures with NTPC Ltd and NLC India Limited for the development of solar projects of 1000 MW each in addition to the MoU with Solar Energy Corporation Ltd.

CIL formed a separate special purpose vehicle (SPV) company, CIL Navikarniya Urja Ltd, to execute solar projects on a fast-track basis, it said. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. PTI SID MR