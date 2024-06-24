CAG Girish Chandra Murmu inaugurates Chadwick House Museum

Shimla, Jun 24 (PTI) Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday inaugurated the 'Chadwick House Navigating Audit Heritage' Museum here, which showcases the evolution, achievements, and milestones of the institution of CAG.

Chadwick House, a significant landmark in Shimla, boasts a rich and extensive history. Its historical significance is further highlighted by Mahatma Gandhi's stay in 1946 during his visit to Shimla for the Cabinet Mission.

Post-independence, in 1950, a training school for the Indian Audit and Accounts Service was started here. With the training establishment moving, Chadwick House gradually fell into disrepair. Without proper care and maintenance, it was on the brink of demolition in 2018.

"At that juncture, the Supreme Audit Institution of India stepped in to safeguard its heritage," the CAG said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the then owner Prasar Bharati (All India Radio) in December 2020, kickstarting the process of establishing Chadwick House as a museum.

In his inaugural address, Murmu emphasised the importance of the Museum as a repository of knowledge and a source of inspiration for future generations of auditors.

"Chadwick House is not just a building, never has been. Constructed in the 1880s, in 1904, Chadwick House was bought by the Maharaja of Kapurthala, Raja Sardar Charanjit Singh. During the freedom struggle, Chadwick House was a favoured residence of Mahatma Gandhi while in Shimla," he said.

He expressed happiness that the journey of the institution, one of the pillars of democracy contributing to good governance by ensuring integrity, transparency and accountability, has been very effectively captured in the museum.

Chadwick House has witnessed history being made and henceforth, it should serve as a testament of our unwavering dedication to public service, Murmu said.

The museum has various exhibits that chronicle the history of auditing in India, significant audits, and notable contributions of the institution of CAG to the nation's governance.

The museum is structured into ten distinct galleries, each designed to provide a detailed exploration of different facets of CAG's history, roles and significance.

Utilising graphic panels, videos, diorama sets, interactive displays, and artefacts, these galleries offer visitors a comprehensive understanding of the Institution and its history.

The museum's exhibits include historical documents, artefacts and memorabilia, and photographic displays that trace the journey of the institution of CAG.

The museum at Chadwick House is now open to the public. PTI NKD DRR