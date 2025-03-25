CAG, IIM Mumbai sign pact on logistics, supply chain, inventory management

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai, on Tuesday signed an agreement to enhance the efficiency and transparency of public sector logistics, supply chain and inventory management.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of CAG K Sanjay Murthy and Director of IIM Mumbai Manoj Tiwari, the CAG office said in a release.

"This MoU represents an initiative spearheaded by CAG of India, to actively engage with institutes of national importance, such as IIM Mumbai, excelling in various areas, to enhance the capacity building of Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IAAD) officials at a mass scale," it said.

By collaborating with such prestigious institutions, the CAG aims to strengthen the auditing capabilities and improve resource management across government departments and public sector enterprises, the release said.

The MoU, the CAG office said, focuses on leveraging IIM Mumbai's academic expertise to support the CAG in refining audit methodologies for logistics, supply chains, and inventory management.

Through this collaboration, IIM Mumbai will provide research, advisory services, and specialised training aimed at optimising logistics and supply chain practices in the public sector, it added.

Additionally, the partnership will help develop new audit frameworks to improve the assessment and management of public sector operations.

To kickstart this initiative, the release said, a customised training course for 45 CAG officials is scheduled to begin in the third week of April.

The course is designed to equip CAG officials with the essential skills needed to effectively audit and manage logistics and supply chain operations within the public sector.