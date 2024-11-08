CAG Murmu inaugurates sports complex in Ranchi

Ranchi, Nov 8 (PTI) Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday inaugurated a sports complex here and dedicated it to the people of the country.

Advertisment

The complex has been constructed for CAG's cricket, football and hockey teams.

The C&AG Institution has a pool of talented sportspersons and its teams play in tournaments against the best teams in the country like that of railways.

"Therefore, a dedicated centralised sports facility, where the teams can practice on a regular basis, has been created at Ranchi," a CAG official said.

Advertisment

The facility will be solely dedicated to sports promotion where competitive sports, not recreational, can be held. It will work as a hub for all the outdoor sports disciplines where local players can also practice.

Facilities for indoor disciplines like badminton and table tennis are proposed to be taken up in the near future.

The recruitment of sportspersons under sports quota was resumed in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department in 2010 with a goal to bring laurels to the Indian Audit & Accounts Department (IA&AD) in five disciplines -- hockey, cricket, football, badminton and table tennis.

Advertisment

Since 2010, the IA&AD has recruited 1,493 meritorious sportspersons in these five disciplines. As many as 211 sportspersons were recruited in 2023. PTI NKD NKD SHW SHW